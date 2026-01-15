Previous
Afternoon Raven Thoughts by berelaxed
Photo 3975

Afternoon Raven Thoughts

I do feel a bit better, but still coughing. I have done too much today and the low dose of prednisone is to blame. It's great for opening inflamed bronchial tubes, but even a low dose speeds me up and has kept me from resting as much as I have been told to do. I'm rather speedy to begin with, so it's not a good mix. I will try to be better tomorrow. I can stop this med if it keeps me up tonight. My NP told me to do so if it is keeping me from resting.

Raven has been deep in thought before her latest nap time. These cats are such good company.

For the Record,
This day came in warm with sun and clouds.

All hands for GOOD. Personally I am terrified at the news that the Ice terror is supposedly coming to Maine to harass the Somali citizens as soon as next week.
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1089% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact