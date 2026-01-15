Afternoon Raven Thoughts

I do feel a bit better, but still coughing. I have done too much today and the low dose of prednisone is to blame. It's great for opening inflamed bronchial tubes, but even a low dose speeds me up and has kept me from resting as much as I have been told to do. I'm rather speedy to begin with, so it's not a good mix. I will try to be better tomorrow. I can stop this med if it keeps me up tonight. My NP told me to do so if it is keeping me from resting.



Raven has been deep in thought before her latest nap time. These cats are such good company.



For the Record,

This day came in warm with sun and clouds.



All hands for GOOD. Personally I am terrified at the news that the Ice terror is supposedly coming to Maine to harass the Somali citizens as soon as next week.