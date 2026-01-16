A Gorgeous Glutton

Starlings are exceptionally gregarious, flocking (often in great numbers) at all times of the year. These flocks are often noisy, making a range of chatters, rasps, whistles, clatters, and clicking noises.





When feeding, starlings often rove across the ground with determined steps, using their long, strong bills to probe and pry at the soil for invertebrate prey. They will also consume seeds.



European Starlings are an introduced species, and they compete with native birds for nesting cavities. While they remain common and widespread in all seasons, starlings appear to be undergoing a gradual population decline.

~MassAudubon





I can't say I'm feeling a lot better, but some improvement. I think the prednisone for my bronchial inflammation is making me so wired that I don't feel like myself..



For the ReCord,

This day came in sunny and very cold.



All hands for GOOD.