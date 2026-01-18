Previous
Winter Window by berelaxed
Photo 3978

Winter Window

Rain/snow, the weather can't decide and keeps switching back and forth. We are close to the coast, so rain is probably going to win out.

I Think I took too many meds this morning on top of my usual ones and suddenly felt quite nauseous. Raven & Fianna were side by side with saucer eyes after I came out of the bathroom after my tummy reaction sounds. I'm happy to say (not really) that I'm quite relieved to be just back to my bronchitis symptoms. Still coughing, but a bit less I think. I finished the prednisone this morning, thankfully. We don't do well together.

For the Record,
This day came in with snow and rain.

All hands for GOOD.
Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
KV ace
Beautiful window… sounds like you’ve been through the ringer with not feeling good… hope it turns around for you soon!
January 18th, 2026  
