Winter Window

Rain/snow, the weather can't decide and keeps switching back and forth. We are close to the coast, so rain is probably going to win out.



I Think I took too many meds this morning on top of my usual ones and suddenly felt quite nauseous. Raven & Fianna were side by side with saucer eyes after I came out of the bathroom after my tummy reaction sounds. I'm happy to say (not really) that I'm quite relieved to be just back to my bronchitis symptoms. Still coughing, but a bit less I think. I finished the prednisone this morning, thankfully. We don't do well together.



For the Record,

This day came in with snow and rain.



All hands for GOOD.