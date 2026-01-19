Previous
A Snowy Morning by berelaxed
Photo 3979

A Snowy Morning

We got about 5 inches of gorgeous, but heavy heart attack snow. Still coughing with very sore ribs now.

For the Record,
This day came in with5 inches of snow after a day of rain and wet snow.

19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Betsey

