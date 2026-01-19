Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3979
A Snowy Morning
We got about 5 inches of gorgeous, but heavy heart attack snow. Still coughing with very sore ribs now.
For the Record,
This day came in with5 inches of snow after a day of rain and wet snow.
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3979
photos
83
followers
38
following
1090% complete
View this month »
3972
3973
3974
3975
3976
3977
3978
3979
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
19th January 2026 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
januarysnow
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close