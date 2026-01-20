The Starling Spa

It was busy at the feeders and the heated bird bath today. Hordes of starlings enjoyed the warm water, splashing and dipping under. One more spa photo of the bathing gluttons in the extra.



Still coughing here and feeling about the same. I finish my antibiotic tomorrow, hoping for improvement and more energy.



For the Record,

This day came in cold with sun and a tiny bit of the snow cover melting.





All hands for Good and the People of Greenland.