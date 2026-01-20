Sign up
Photo 3980
The Starling Spa
It was busy at the feeders and the heated bird bath today. Hordes of starlings enjoyed the warm water, splashing and dipping under. One more spa photo of the bathing gluttons in the extra.
Still coughing here and feeling about the same. I finish my antibiotic tomorrow, hoping for improvement and more energy.
For the Record,
This day came in cold with sun and a tiny bit of the snow cover melting.
All hands for Good and the People of Greenland.
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
