"All we are saying is give peace a chance."

~John Lennon



The quote, "All we are saying is give peace a chance," is from John Lennon's iconic 1969 song, an anthem for the anti-war movement, spontaneously coined during his "Bed in for Peace" with Yoko Ono as a direct response to a journalist's question about their protest efforts. It became a global mantra for peace, encapsulating the sentiment of the 1960s counterculture against war and violence.

~AI





For The Record,

This day came in very cold after a night in the deep freeze. I still feel about the same...grr.





All hands for Good and Greenland and PEACE