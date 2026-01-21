Previous
Please...

"All we are saying is give peace a chance."
~John Lennon

The quote, "All we are saying is give peace a chance," is from John Lennon's iconic 1969 song, an anthem for the anti-war movement, spontaneously coined during his "Bed in for Peace" with Yoko Ono as a direct response to a journalist's question about their protest efforts. It became a global mantra for peace, encapsulating the sentiment of the 1960s counterculture against war and violence.
For The Record,
This day came in very cold after a night in the deep freeze. I still feel about the same...grr.


All hands for Good and Greenland and PEACE
Joanne Diochon
and Ukraine. Beautiful image to highlight your words.
January 21st, 2026  
