Reflecting Red

We have four male cardinals and two females. During spring and summer breeding season they are very territorial. In the winter they often form small flocks, sometimes with other species for better foraging safety. These flocks known by fun names like "colleges", or "radiance" are temporary social groups to help them survive a colder weather by finding food and spotting predators more easily, dispersing as spring approaches for breeding.



For Northern Cardinals (Cardinalis cardinalis), the brightest red males are generally considered the strongest and most fit.



Signals Superior Fitness: The intense red color is produced by pigments (carotenoids) in their food. A deeper, more vibrant red indicates a healthier, stronger, and more resourceful male that is better at foraging.



Health and Immunity: Bright coloration is linked to better mitochondrial performance, immunity, and overall ability to survive the winter.



Dominance and Survival: The brightest males are often the most aggressive, holding better territories, and, as a result, are more successful in attracting mates and raising more offspring.



~AI



For the Record,

This day came in cloudy with bright sun by midmorning. We perhaps will be very snowy here on Sunday into Monday. I'm still resting, tired and coughing, but marginally less.



All hands for Good.