And So It Begins

The snow began after 9 ish and has become heavy and steady. It's light and fluffy so far, but mounting up quickly. We have stocked all the feeders and the birds fed heavily till about 1:30. They have tucked away now and hopefully in spots that will protect them from the storm. This looks like the real thing, we could end up with anywhere from 12 inches to 24 by tomorrow morning.



For the Record,

This day came in cloudy with heavy snow . Still coughing and tired.



All Hands horrified by the latest Minneapolis murder at the hands of ICE.