Wren Reminder

This precious and pert little thing was at the window this morning reminding us to replenish the dried mealworm supply in her special feeder. She prefers spiders, but the conditions are not correct for her favorite culinary delights.



For the Record,

This day came in very cold with sunshine and glistening snow. There could be a Nor'easter with more snow on Sunday, it's too soon to really say. And yes, the cough is still hanging on unfortunately and I still tire easily. I'm cosy and resigned to resting.



All hands for Pretti Good.