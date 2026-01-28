Sign up
Previous
Photo 3989
Amaryllis, 2026
"An amaryllis is always waiting to delight and surprise you, even when your world seems cold and dark."
- Susan Meissner.
For the Record,
This day came in very cold with more to come as the sun goes down.
All hands for Pretti Good
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
0
0
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3989
photos
83
followers
38
following
1092% complete
3982
3983
3984
3985
3986
3987
3988
3989
Tags
amaryllisnikkor85mm
