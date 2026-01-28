Previous
Amaryllis, 2026 by berelaxed
Photo 3989

Amaryllis, 2026

"An amaryllis is always waiting to delight and surprise you, even when your world seems cold and dark."
- Susan Meissner.


For the Record,
This day came in very cold with more to come as the sun goes down.

All hands for Pretti Good
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1092% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact