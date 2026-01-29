Drip, Drip

"Music comes from an icicle as it melts, to live again as spring water."~Henry Williamson"Icicles need rather specific weather conditions to form. There must be enough sunshine to melt snow or ice, but the air must also be at a temperature below freezing. As the snow (or ice) melts over the side of a roof or other surface, its sudden exposure to the cold air freezes it in its tracks. The entire icicle builds off of this first drop, with each subsequent drop of water freezing as it travels down the forming spike. Due to this fact, while forming, an icicle must continually be coated in a thin layer of liquid. After the icicle reaches a certain size, water droplets begin traveling down its sides to start developing the classic icicle shape.~Wildlife AcademyFor the Record,This day came in very cold with bright sunshine and some melting. Coughing and listening to Bruce Springsteen's new protest song.All hands for Pretti Good.