Eye of Hawk

...beak and talons of terror. A huge flock of starlings exploded into the air outside the window. I knew there had to be a hawk somewhere close. It is bitterly cold, I bundled up and grabbed my old Nikon that always has my 300mm Nikkor at the ready and got closer to him high in the tree by the bird feeders. This hungry Red-Tailed Hawk was not happy to see me and finally flew off, but I got some great shots of him and his terrifying stare.



The red-tailed hawk is one of the largest members of the genus Buteo in North America, typically weighing from 690 to 1,600 g (1.5 to 3.5 lb) and measuring 45–65 cm (18–26 in) in length, with a wingspan from 110–145 cm (43–57 in). Females are about 25% heavier than males. It has a stocky body with broad wings, and can be distinguished from other North American hawks by the eponymous tail, which is uniformly brick-red above and light buff-orange below. The species feeds on a wide range of small animals such as rodents, birds, and reptiles. Pairs stay together for life, taking a new mate only when the original mate dies. The pair constructs a stick nest in a high tree, in which a clutch of one to three eggs is laid.



For the Record,

This day came in extremely cold with dangerous windchill temperatures. Some schools are closed because of the cold. More snow coming this weekend as a dangerous storm moves up the coast.



All hands shocked at the arrest of journalists today, what next?