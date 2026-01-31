Previous
Raven in the Sun by berelaxed
Photo 3992

Raven in the Sun

She is just the nicest, funniest cat companion.

For the Record,
This day came in very cold with a weak sun, no melting. The next storm could bring us scary winds tomorrow, but most of the snow will fall on Cape Cod, south of us.

All hands hoping to see news of 5 year old Liam Ramos and his father, finally set free by a court order. This cruelty must stop.
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Betsey


@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Corinne C
Beautiful low key portrait
February 1st, 2026  
howozzie
What an intense expression, she looks like a lovely companion.
February 1st, 2026  
