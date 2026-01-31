Raven in the Sun

She is just the nicest, funniest cat companion.



For the Record,

This day came in very cold with a weak sun, no melting. The next storm could bring us scary winds tomorrow, but most of the snow will fall on Cape Cod, south of us.



All hands hoping to see news of 5 year old Liam Ramos and his father, finally set free by a court order. This cruelty must stop.