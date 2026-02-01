Previous
Out on a Limb by berelaxed
Photo 3993

Out on a Limb

Starlings in the snow.

For the Record,

This day came in with light snow. The brunt of the storm has missed us, thankfully.

All hands happy that little Liam and his father have been released from custody. This cruelty of snatching children or using them as bait must STOP!

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
