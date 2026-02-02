Sign up
Previous
Photo 3994
Icicle Season
Drip, drip, drip in New England
For the Record
This day came in with icicles everywhere. Today was the first day in a while that we had a bit of melting with temps just around freezing.
All hands enjoying the warmer temps.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
icicle
