Icicles Descending

“The icicles wreathing

On trees in festoon

Swing, swayed to our breathing:

They’re made of the moon.”

― Elinor Wylie





I'm fascinated by icicles these days, so here are some more. These were formed by water dripping from the roof corner onto the gold thread tree near the kitchen window.



For the Record,

This day came in cold with temps almost making it to freezing, but it feels much colder with the windchill. I ventured out for groceries before the Super Bowl rush. My cough is so much better, but my energy is not up to my usual speed yet. I hate feeling my age!!!





All hands wishing for a government that follows our Constitution and with kindness.



