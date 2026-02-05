Ice Dam Removal...

...with a feline supervisor! Last night during dinner we heard and saw a drip at the top of a window frame...a dreaded ice dam. T was able to find a local handyman who saved the day. We have had this problem once before, when heavy snow and ice builds up on the small 'bump out' roof over our kitchen sink.



Summer shot of the area photo in the extras.



An ice dam on a roof is a ridge of ice that forms at the roof's edge, trapping melting snow and causing water to back up under shingles, leading to leaks, ceiling damage, and wall issues. They're caused by a combination of heat escaping the house and cold roof overhangs creating a melting, freezing cycle that builds the dam.





I also saw my doctor today for a lung check, they are clear, thankfully . She just told me to eat and drink well and rest. I also got some pills for the residual and endless cough. I had the new pneumonia vaccine(the old two never kept me from getting pneumonia), but kept me out of the hospital. So, now I have a sore arm and slight headache from the vaccine.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and cold, but the really drastic cold is coming this weekend.





All hands glad we don't have water leaking in anymore.