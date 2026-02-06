Sign up
Photo 3998
Erik the Red
"Thank you for your hospitality, my barn accommodations are just perfect. I will not be leaving until spring."
For the Record,
This day came in cloudy, with temps just below freezing and occasional snow flurries. More bitter cold on the way.
All hands happy it's Friday.
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
Betsey
Tags
americanredsquirrel
