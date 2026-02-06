Previous
Erik the Red by berelaxed
Photo 3998

Erik the Red

"Thank you for your hospitality, my barn accommodations are just perfect. I will not be leaving until spring."

For the Record,
This day came in cloudy, with temps just below freezing and occasional snow flurries. More bitter cold on the way.

All hands happy it's Friday.
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
