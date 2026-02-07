A Prize in the Storm

The Carolina Wren couple love dried mealworms. This was the last tasty morsel collected before finding a place to tuck in for the night. It's not the sharpest photo, but she seemed so pleased with herself! They were very busy in the storm today which produced more snow than we expected. We got over 6 inches of fluffy new snow with whiteout driving conditions for a couple of hours this afternoon. We unfortunately had an appointment to drop off one of the cars for a routine service, the driving conditions were not ideal!





For the Record,

This day came in with snow. The wind is supposed to be quite wild this evening and the windchill temps could be as low as -20 to -30 f tonight!!



All hands warming up inside.