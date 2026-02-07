Previous
A Prize in the Storm by berelaxed
Photo 3999

A Prize in the Storm

The Carolina Wren couple love dried mealworms. This was the last tasty morsel collected before finding a place to tuck in for the night. It's not the sharpest photo, but she seemed so pleased with herself! They were very busy in the storm today which produced more snow than we expected. We got over 6 inches of fluffy new snow with whiteout driving conditions for a couple of hours this afternoon. We unfortunately had an appointment to drop off one of the cars for a routine service, the driving conditions were not ideal!


For the Record,
This day came in with snow. The wind is supposed to be quite wild this evening and the windchill temps could be as low as -20 to -30 f tonight!!

All hands warming up inside.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1095% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

howozzie ace
Beautiful shot.
February 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact