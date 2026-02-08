Previous
Snowbird by berelaxed
Snowbird

T looked out the window and said, "I think the birds were trying to build a snowmanbird!" I had to agree and it made a great blip on a snowy Sunday.

I'm a Red Sox baseball fan, but I will be cheering for the New England Patriots tonight as they play in the Super Bowl. I'll also be cheering for Bad Bunny during the Half Time show, someone in the Oval Office doesn't care for him.

For the Record,
This day came in very cold after a frigid night. Thankfully we didn't get the damaging high winds. Next week looks warmer, hopefully. I do love a real New England winter for a change after recent snow-less ones, but the cold has been too severe.

All hands happy to be in a warm house.
Dorothy ace
Definitely a bird! That’s amazing! Not really into pro football unless it’s The Bears…
February 8th, 2026  
