Previous
Photo 4001
Wren Reflections
These wrens, the couple we have, are so fascinating to watch. They are extremely curious and entertain us flitting about, everywhere.
For the Record
This day came in cold, but warmed up to freezing for the afternoon. The temps are dropping again for this evening, but it should be warming up a bit this week.
All hands hoping for some snow melting.
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
reflections
,
carolinawren
