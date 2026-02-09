Previous
Wren Reflections
Wren Reflections

These wrens, the couple we have, are so fascinating to watch. They are extremely curious and entertain us flitting about, everywhere.


This day came in cold, but warmed up to freezing for the afternoon. The temps are dropping again for this evening, but it should be warming up a bit this week.

All hands hoping for some snow melting.
9th February 2026

Betsey

