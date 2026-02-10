Previous
Fierce Leaping Feline!! by berelaxed
Photo 4002

Fierce Leaping Feline!!

Raven is a very athletic girl and requires lots of playtime, especially leaping after her toys on sticks.


For the Record,
This day came in warmer, almost 10 degrees above freezing by noon time. Now we're supposed to get a dusting of snow overnight, then a warm up.

All hands happy it's warmer.
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed

