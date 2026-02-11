Bird, Beak, Beard

He wasn't in the best position for a portrait on this bright, sunny morning in a snowy bush, but isn't he handsome? He's had some damage to his beak, but was doing a fine job opening the black oil sunflower seeds we were serving this morning. I love his 'beard'. As I was photographing him, the blue jays were screaming, there was a huge red tailed hawk hovering overhead down near the corner. Luckily, he flew off to the south.



Early this morning, the cats discovered a mouse. It was a complicated and rather hectic situation to scoop it up and release it. Not the quiet morning I was expecting. They are very annoyed.



For the Record,

This day came in warmer after about an inch of fluffy snow last evening. Lots of melting and crashing icicles in the above freezing weather and morning sun.



All hands happy that the roof icicles are melting.