Chickadee and Seed

It's another day just above freezing with sun, more melting, but there is a whisper about more snow...



This sweet chickadee is working hard on a seed. I love their cheerful little antics and how tame they are. Today is Abraham Lincoln's birthday, he would not be proud of some of us...



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and is just above freezing, thankfully.



All hands enjoying the 'warmer' weather.