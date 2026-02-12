Sign up
Previous
Photo 4004
Chickadee and Seed
It's another day just above freezing with sun, more melting, but there is a whisper about more snow...
This sweet chickadee is working hard on a seed. I love their cheerful little antics and how tame they are. Today is Abraham Lincoln's birthday, he would not be proud of some of us...
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and is just above freezing, thankfully.
All hands enjoying the 'warmer' weather.
12th February 2026
12th Feb 26
1
0
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
chickadee.
KWind
ace
Beautiful! Great clarity and dof.
February 12th, 2026
