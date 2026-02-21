New Cat Bed

Raven is thrilled with this wool felted bargain we bought today. She went into it immediately and has returned several times. Fianna walked by, but I'm sure Raven gave her a look that told her, "It's all mine, just like the Cat Tree is all mine!" Fianna has one bed by the back window that she loves, but will share. They seem to take turns in it, but it's where Fianna spends every night.



For the Record,

This day came in with very light snow showers after about an inch of accumulation last night. But Sunday night into Early Tuesday we are getting a huge storm, a nor'easter with blizzard conditions and very high winds and tides. We could get 18-24 inches of heavy wet snow on top of what we have.



All hands preparing for the storm.