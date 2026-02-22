There will be a lot of Snowflakes soon!

Previous
The Nor'Easter, or perhaps the Blizzard of 26 is due to start with snowflakes at around 10 this evening. Very heavy wet snow on top of lots of snow left from our last storm. The trees are covered in snow, there is a huge risk of them falling in the brutal winds predicted. There will be power outages due to the risk of trees falling on the lines. We have not had so much snow since 2015 when we were positively buried with storms every weekend.

Highest snowfall amounts: 18-24 inches (45.72 x 60.96 cm ) with pockets up to 30 inches 76.2 cm possible (We are in that pocket, see the little x in the red zone)
Greatest risk for tree damage and power outages is in southeast MA and RI where 55-75 mph wind gusts combine with heavy, wet snow.
Heaviest snowfall rates Monday 4 am-noon.


For the Record,
This day came in dark, cold and cloudy. T just informed me, the snow has started!
Blame Raven for the cat hair in the photo!
