Blizzard of 26

The patio this morning!



Our power thankfully returned at 2:15 AM, it was a chilly evening here, except for the living room with the gas fireplace. This is T in the photo shoveling our existing paths on our patio from yesterday's shoveling. We shoveled the cars completely yesterday afternoon and they are all snowed in again. I think we got about 30 inches/76cm. There is SO much snow, and so much to shovel. We have our long lane/driveway plowed by the same woman who mows our huge lawn, we are set back from the road and corner(DogCorner).





For the Record,

This day came in with So much snow on the ground, blue skies and sun starting to melt the new icicles.



All hands glad we have power and our trees stayed firmly rooted.