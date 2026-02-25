Bluebird Spa Day

The snow is so deep! Driving is a challenge, narrow roads and dangerous blind corners because of huge piles of snow. It's a perfect day to stay in and watch bluebirds delighted with a fresh supply of dried mealworms and a heated birdbath for bathing. We have two winter robins as well and they are very annoyed with the bluebirds, lots of squabbles for the dried mealworms.



I am totally in love with these birds, I'll apologize now for the sting of bluebird posts that will be coming if they stick around.



For the Record,

This day came in with clouds and snow showers for a few hours this morning.



All hands tired from shoveling.