Eye on the Prize

The dried mealworms are high on the list for the bluebirds, carolina wrens, starlings and the two winter robins. I am just so intoxicated by the blue of the bluebirds.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and above freezing. A day of errands, but the snowbanks at corners are tricky to see over!


All hands happy with the start of the melting of our giant drifts and shoveled snow mountains!
