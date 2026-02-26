Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4018
Eye on the Prize
The dried mealworms are high on the list for the bluebirds, carolina wrens, starlings and the two winter robins. I am just so intoxicated by the blue of the bluebirds.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and above freezing. A day of errands, but the snowbanks at corners are tricky to see over!
All hands happy with the start of the melting of our giant drifts and shoveled snow mountains!
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
4018
photos
84
followers
39
following
1100% complete
View this month »
4011
4012
4013
4014
4015
4016
4017
4018
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
easternbluebirds
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close