Puffed up Papa

"Will this last delicious morsel make me look fat? "



We have three bluebirds returning each day, two males and one female. One of the males, the one pictured above, has chest feathers that always look ruffled. They are all feasting on the dried mealworms when they can shove the robin out of the way.



For the Record,

Today came in sunny and warm, above freezing helping to melt the snow. Quite a few South Shore school were still closed today, adding a full second week to the February school vacation. The plowing has been very difficult in many towns, the drifts at corners makes for very dangerous driving still.



All hands glad it is Friday.