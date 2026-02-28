Sign up
Previous
Photo 4020
Late Night Skunk Visit
Not the greatest lighting, but I was surprised to put the back outside light on last night and there was a lovely skunk outside the window! It was gobbling dried mealworms
For the Record,
This day came in warm and sunny with lots of melting. So much to melt, it will take weeks.
All hands upset over the war...what next??
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
skunk
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
What a capture!
March 1st, 2026
