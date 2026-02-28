Previous
Late Night Skunk Visit by berelaxed
Photo 4020

Late Night Skunk Visit

Not the greatest lighting, but I was surprised to put the back outside light on last night and there was a lovely skunk outside the window! It was gobbling dried mealworms

For the Record,
This day came in warm and sunny with lots of melting. So much to melt, it will take weeks.

All hands upset over the war...what next??
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1101% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

🐶 Joyce Ann ace
What a capture!
March 1st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact