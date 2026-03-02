Sign up
Previous
Photo 4022
Excuse me, Face of Spring...
...when is this white stuff going to melt????
March is chipmunk mating season. This gent will be making 'visits' to the females waiting in their burrows, probably taking stock of their panties as well.
For the Record,
This day came in with blue skies, but much, much colder temps than the weekend. A stormy, rainy week is predicted for the rest of the week.
All hands gravely worried about the spread of the war.
2nd March 2026
2nd Mar 26
2
1
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
easternchipmunk
Helene
ace
so cute! fav
March 2nd, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
So March coming in like a lion has a different meaning for chipmunks.
March 2nd, 2026
