Previous
Excuse me, Face of Spring... by berelaxed
Photo 4022

Excuse me, Face of Spring...

...when is this white stuff going to melt????

March is chipmunk mating season. This gent will be making 'visits' to the females waiting in their burrows, probably taking stock of their panties as well.

For the Record,
This day came in with blue skies, but much, much colder temps than the weekend. A stormy, rainy week is predicted for the rest of the week.

All hands gravely worried about the spread of the war.
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1101% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Helene ace
so cute! fav
March 2nd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
So March coming in like a lion has a different meaning for chipmunks.
March 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact