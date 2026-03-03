Sign up
Photo 4023
Beautiful Blue
We have had an afternoon without blue skies, with snowflakes , but we have wings of blue outside the windows.
For the Record,
This day came in cloudy with afternoon snow showers. Warmer weather is in the forecast.
All hands upset about "his war".
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten.
Tags
easternbluebird
