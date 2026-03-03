Previous
Beautiful Blue by berelaxed
Photo 4023

Beautiful Blue

We have had an afternoon without blue skies, with snowflakes , but we have wings of blue outside the windows.



For the Record,
This day came in cloudy with afternoon snow showers. Warmer weather is in the forecast.

All hands upset about "his war".
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
