Ash tree removal by Samuel

We have had to have a number of Ash trees removed due to the Emerald Ash Borer Beetle. This one happened to be very close to our property line, as some might remember, the adjoining property is where i grew up. We explained the situation to our neighbor, a nice young woman, and told her we would pay for the removal for the benefit of both homes . Weakened by the beetle, it would certainly cause major damage if it fell.



The emerald ash borer (Agrilus planipennis), also known by the abbreviation EAB, is a green buprestid or jewel beetle native to north-eastern Asia that feeds on ash species(Fraxinus spp.). Females lay eggs in bark crevices on ash trees, and larvae feed underneath the bark of ash trees to emerge as adults in one to two years. In its native range, it is typically found at low densities and does not cause significant damage to trees native to the area. Outside its native range, it is an invasive species and is highly destructive to ash trees native to Europe and North America. Before it was found in North America, very little was known about the emerald ash borer in its native range; this has resulted in much of the research on its biology being focused in North America. Local governments in North America are attempting to control it by monitoring its spread, diversifying tree species, and through the use biological control.~ wikipedia





We were able to hire a wonderful man who loves the earth and does sustainable work with plants and tree. He also happens to be a very talented tree climber. Samuel has been doing work for us for a while, this is the second tree he has climbed to trim and this one will soon be completely down. His sister and another talented worker helped as he lowered the cut branches and sections of the trunk to the ground. They cut them in shorter lengths and piled them for cutting and chipping. It was fascinating to watch. He's very talented and brave! He will be back for the clean up and to fell the trunk.



For the Record,

This day came in with bright sun, warm temps and so much melting.



All hands sad about losing the tree, but it had to go. The tall oak next to it will appreciate the space and added sunshine.