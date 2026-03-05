Previous
Winter Robin by berelaxed
Photo 4025

Winter Robin

Where do Robins go in winter?

"Although many robins do spend the winter in Massachusetts, these are not necessarily the same robins that we see here in summer. It’s more likely that robins wintering in Massachusetts migrate here from northern New England or Canada." ~MassAudubon

We have two robins who have decided to stay, I give them blueberries, but now all they want are the dried mealworms. They fight the bluebirds daily for those dried delicacies along with the hordes of starlings.

For the Record,
This day came in warmer, with clouds and passing rain showers.

All hands upset about the war.
Betsey

It's funny how people don't notice them very much in winter, even when they are here.
March 6th, 2026  
