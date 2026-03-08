Previous
Sunday Snoozer by berelaxed
Raven has been full of energy today racing around the house. She jumps at top speed from the cat tree up onto the half moon window and up into the loft. Then she flies through the wooden cat flap in the loft, zooms down the stairs, bursts through the other cat flap and races through the house. Fianna is tucked upstairs napping, escaping the racing frenzy.

For the Record,
This day came in with very warm temps and lots of melting. It's the first day of the spring ahead time change. Sadly we didn't have any sun, hopefully, tomorrow.

All hands happy to see the snow melting.
Joan Robillard ace
Very smart Fianna
