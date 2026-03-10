Posterized Annoyance

We have had on going tree work for some time, but today was very noisy. There was a very large and loud wood chipper machine in use for most of the day. Fianna hid under a bed for her usual daily nap, but Raven was downstairs flashing a few looks that telegraphed maximum annoyance, but generally going with the flow as usual. They will be back tomorrow, but I have not told the cats anything about that!



Extra…Hunter came over to see the big chipper.





For the Record,

This day came in sunny and 70f/20c temps, amazing!





All hands on edge with all the uncertainties….