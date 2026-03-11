Sign up
Previous
Photo 4031
Whiskers ...
......on squirrels and bright pecan yummies.
For the Record,
This day came in warm and sunny, but clouded up in late afternoon with rain and drizzle.
All hands happy about the weather, the snow melting and our tree work progress.
11th March 2026
11th Mar 26
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
easterngraysquirrel
