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Fianna Clare Cat Girl by berelaxed
Photo 4035

Fianna Clare Cat Girl

Lady Fianna , a very, very black British Shorthair. She's even blacker than Raven with much shorter fur. Raven's DNA revealed a tiny smidge of Persian!


For the Record,
This day came in with sun and clouds. A very wild rainstorm is forecast for tomorrow into Tuesday. Flooding and thunder.

All hands wishing the weekend could be longer.
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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