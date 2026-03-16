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Early Morning Exercises by berelaxed
Photo 4036

Early Morning Exercises

Nasty weather, dark, rainy and very windy. Raven's exercise time was the best for a quick blip. The wind may cause power outages as well, so I best get this posted.

For the Record,
This day came in with wild rain and wind.

All hands home, T due to the weather.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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