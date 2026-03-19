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Previous
Photo 4039
...Raven on her Gotcha Day, in 2026
For the Record,
This day came in cloudy and cold. We had a Garden Club social this morning to get our 2026 Program Books of our events fro April to December.
All hands happy to have spotted some budded daffies in our woods.
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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