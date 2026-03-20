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Previous
Photo 4040
Daffies
Signs of spring are popping up slowly as the last of the huge, dirty snow piles finally melt.
For the Record,
This day came in with sun and warmer temperatures. Clouds are moving in and rain could be on the way.
All hands thrilled that it is Friday!
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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Photo Details
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4
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365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
20th March 2026 2:43pm
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