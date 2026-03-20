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Daffies by berelaxed
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Daffies

Signs of spring are popping up slowly as the last of the huge, dirty snow piles finally melt.


For the Record,
This day came in with sun and warmer temperatures. Clouds are moving in and rain could be on the way.

All hands thrilled that it is Friday!
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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