Duxbury, Massachusetts Beach

The sun was shining and my spirits needed a lift, a sniff of sea air, so off we went to Duxbury Beach. It's about a 30 minute drive and we had a great walk and marveled at the shells and lobster claws caught in seaweed that was washed ashore in our recent blizzard.The tide was going out, lots of waves and dazzling green and blue Atlantic colors. Lots of stones and shifted sands from the wild stormy surf of a few weeks ago. We came home windblown and rejuvenated by the sea air.



For the Record,

This day came sunny, a perfect day for a walk by the ocean.



All hands happy.