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Previous
Photo 4042
Cat Eyes
Our precious Fianna Clare didn't care for the weather today, she's a sun seeker and there were no beams to be found. She searched, but the sun stayed hidden.
For the Record,
This day came in dark with rain after noon. It's snowing in Machiasport, Maine for my brother and sister in law at our old homestead.
All hands wishing for spring weather.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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