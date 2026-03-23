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Previous
Photo 4043
Sleeping Beauty
The sun refused to shine again today and both cats are sound asleep. This is Raven, dreaming of fat mice and warm sunbeams.
For the Record,
This day came in with rain and mist and cool temperatures.
All hands wishing for springtime weather.
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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Joan Robillard
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Wonderful
March 23rd, 2026
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