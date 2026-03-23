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Sleeping Beauty by berelaxed
Photo 4043

Sleeping Beauty

The sun refused to shine again today and both cats are sound asleep. This is Raven, dreaming of fat mice and warm sunbeams.

For the Record,
This day came in with rain and mist and cool temperatures.

All hands wishing for springtime weather.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 23rd, 2026  
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