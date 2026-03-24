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Previous
Photo 4044
A Big Yawn
No, this is not Fianna the Fierce, just a comfy, sleepy cat girl.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny after a rainy frozen rain day yesterday.
All Hands Liking the sun and sunbathing cats
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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fianna
howozzie
ace
Look at those teeth, eyes, and mouth. Great shot.
March 24th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful little feline
March 24th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
March 24th, 2026
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