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A Big Yawn by berelaxed
Photo 4044

A Big Yawn

No, this is not Fianna the Fierce, just a comfy, sleepy cat girl.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny after a rainy frozen rain day yesterday.

All Hands Liking the sun and sunbathing cats
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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Photo Details

howozzie ace
Look at those teeth, eyes, and mouth. Great shot.
March 24th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful little feline
March 24th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
March 24th, 2026  
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