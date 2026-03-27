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Feline Side-Eye by berelaxed
Photo 4047

Feline Side-Eye

Fianna is finally happy, the sun is shining on her afternoon spot, it was a dark morning!

For the Record,
This day came in dark and cloudy, but the sun appeared in mid afternoon.

All hands ready to attend a home town morning protest tomorrow and an afternoon one in Plymouth, Massachusetts. It could be our broken nation's largest country-wide protests ever.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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