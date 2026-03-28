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No Kings Protest by berelaxed
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No Kings Protest

T, her sister and I were in Plymouth, Massachusetts this afternoon, protesting with lots of like minded people. Plymouth is where my Pilgrim ancestors arrived, I was thinking of them and how proud Pricilla Mullins Alden, my 8th Great Grandmother would be of us standing up to a would be king. I have put mostly signs in the collage, after reading that facial profiling might be used in some situations...

It was a great turn out and gives us hope, his support is fading, especially after he started the war nearly a month ago now. We wore hand knitted red stocking caps, inspired by Norwegian nisselue hats, mimicing a WWII-era symbol of quiet resistance against Nazi occupation. The patterned, tasseled hats are now worn globally to signify defiance against oppression. Our friend P knitted them for us, and we spotted others wearing the same in the crowds.

For the Record,
This day came in with cold winter temps, but bright sun. A lovely day to be by Plymouth Harbor.

All hands proud of those who could turn out today, or support this movement in other ways. NO KINGS!
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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Tina ace
Awesome!!! And thank you!
March 29th, 2026  
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