No Kings Protest

T, her sister and I were in Plymouth, Massachusetts this afternoon, protesting with lots of like minded people. Plymouth is where my Pilgrim ancestors arrived, I was thinking of them and how proud Pricilla Mullins Alden, my 8th Great Grandmother would be of us standing up to a would be king. I have put mostly signs in the collage, after reading that facial profiling might be used in some situations...



It was a great turn out and gives us hope, his support is fading, especially after he started the war nearly a month ago now. We wore hand knitted red stocking caps, inspired by Norwegian nisselue hats, mimicing a WWII-era symbol of quiet resistance against Nazi occupation. The patterned, tasseled hats are now worn globally to signify defiance against oppression. Our friend P knitted them for us, and we spotted others wearing the same in the crowds.



For the Record,

This day came in with cold winter temps, but bright sun. A lovely day to be by Plymouth Harbor.



All hands proud of those who could turn out today, or support this movement in other ways. NO KINGS!