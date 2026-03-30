Antler Dentistry

Some years ago I found a deer antler, shed in our woods. I tucked it onto the back of an old French park chair we have by the door. A few years ago, Dot(she has a white spot of fur on her back) began using it to grind down her ever-growing teeth. The way the chair is placed, the cats can hear, and probably smell the 'patient', but they cannot see them through the glass storm door. Dot did a number on the antler, but is too clever to get caught by the camera. As soon as she hears the door opening, she leaps off. This was a fairly new 'client' this morning and was not aware of the door, cat and human behind it. When I opened it I was able to get a few shots of our new patient!



One of our friends is a talented woodturner, I gave him one of the antler points that was gnawed off to use as an adornment or handle on one of his future creations.



For the Record,

This day came in with sun and clouds and very warm!



All hands hoping the warm weather lasts, but rain showers are on the way.