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Tongue out Tuesday by berelaxed
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Tongue out Tuesday

Raven was stretching, mid-nap. I was waiting and caught what I wanted, a tongue shot.

For the Record
This day came in with spurts of heavy rain, thunder , but the storm passed and it was warm and sunny.

All hands stressed by the occupant of our White House.
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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