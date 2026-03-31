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Previous
Photo 4051
Tongue out Tuesday
Raven was stretching, mid-nap. I was waiting and caught what I wanted, a tongue shot.
For the Record
This day came in with spurts of heavy rain, thunder , but the storm passed and it was warm and sunny.
All hands stressed by the occupant of our White House.
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
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